Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Linde by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 38.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Linde by 25.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

