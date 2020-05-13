Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 706 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 85,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

