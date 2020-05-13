Origin Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

