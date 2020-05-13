Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 11,327 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,228.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

