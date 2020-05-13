Origin Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

