Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,724,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,264,000 after buying an additional 352,390 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after buying an additional 173,724 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Nutrien by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,325,000 after buying an additional 850,459 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 10.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,674,000 after buying an additional 744,514 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.