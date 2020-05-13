Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,369 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.19% of Nomad Foods worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117,096 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NOMD opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

