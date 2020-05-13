News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in News were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 108.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of News by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of News by 5,327.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in News by 1,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NWSA opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

