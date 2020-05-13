New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Makes New $7.85 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 206,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.