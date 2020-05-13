NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of NCR worth $29,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 188.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 554,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 362,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 108,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 16.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 69,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

