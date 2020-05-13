M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.95.

M&T Bank stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.68.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.