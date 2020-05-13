Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 255,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

