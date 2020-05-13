Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

