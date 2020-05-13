Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 50,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $32,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.