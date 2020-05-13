McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

MCK opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average is $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

