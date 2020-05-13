MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

