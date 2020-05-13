Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca Sells 3,000 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

