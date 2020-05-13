Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Masco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,893,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,827,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,678,000 after buying an additional 532,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

