MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,554,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $497.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $517.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.86.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,170 shares of company stock worth $15,074,363 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

