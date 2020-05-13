Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 31,340 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Medpace worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Medpace stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $109.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

