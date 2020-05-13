Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after buying an additional 2,099,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,606,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,258,000 after buying an additional 915,535 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,522,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

