Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,250 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

