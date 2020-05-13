Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.