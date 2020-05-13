Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

