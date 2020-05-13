Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 229.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

