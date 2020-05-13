Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,385,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $75.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

