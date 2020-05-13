Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of L Brands worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of LB stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

