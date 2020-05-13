Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,361 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 7.9% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after acquiring an additional 117,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

