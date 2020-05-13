KKR & Co Inc (KKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 2nd

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

KKR & Co Inc has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years. KKR & Co Inc has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -642.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

