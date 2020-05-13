KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 237,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $797,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,886,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

