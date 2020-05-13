Kemper Corp (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 2nd

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSE KMPR opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. Kemper’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

