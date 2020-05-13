KBC Group NV Sells 560,994 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560,994 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,263,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CF Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

