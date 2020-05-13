KBC Group NV Has $2.82 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

