KBC Group NV Has $2.81 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,666 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

