KBC Group NV Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,047 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Newell Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 273,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 59,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,803,000 after buying an additional 347,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,721,000 after buying an additional 4,494,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

