KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

KBC Group NV raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,612,000 after buying an additional 3,190,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $144,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,636,000 after buying an additional 1,178,062 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,355,000 after buying an additional 796,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,582 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

