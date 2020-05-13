KBC Group NV Acquires 20,175 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Middleby worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 190,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $49,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.06 per share, with a total value of $101,970.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,169.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,035 shares of company stock worth $836,999. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.