JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

