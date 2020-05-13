JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

