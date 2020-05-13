JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 126,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.