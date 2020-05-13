JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 34,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 135,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

