JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 126,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

