Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEC opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

