Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 126,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

