iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,969 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

