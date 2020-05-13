iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

