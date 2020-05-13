Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

