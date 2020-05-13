IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,269,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

