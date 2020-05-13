Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,691 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

