Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,841 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

